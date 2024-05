Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 36-year-old DH came up big for the Mets, breaking a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning by crushing the first pitch he saw from Ryan Thompson to straightaway center field. Martinez is settling into a groove, slashing .279/.323/.508 over his last 15 games with five doubles, three homers and nine RBI, but his 36.9 percent strikeout rate during that time is still worrisome.