Martinez (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Martinez went yard in the eighth inning. He was held out of a couple of games while dealing with the hamstring issue, but he should be good to go as the Dodgers' primary designated hitter again. The long ball was his 25th of the season and his sixth in July. He's added a .263/.314/.574 slash line with 74 RBI, 48 runs scored, one stolen bases, 20 doubles and two triples through 81 contests this season.