Feyereisen walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Daniel Hudson and Alex Vesia had already pitched earlier in the game, and Blake Treinen worked the ninth inning. Feyereisen got the call in the 10th after the Dodgers established a two-run lead, and he got the job done for his first save of 2024. The 31-year-old reliever struggled early in the season, allowing three runs in each of his first two outings, but this was his fifth straight scoreless appearance since he was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 1. Still, Feyereisen is unlikely to receive consistent high-leverage looks.