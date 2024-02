Feyereisen (shoulder) is expected to be a "full go" for spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Feyereisen was forced to miss all of last season after undergoing a shoulder procedure in December 2022. He threw a bullpen session Saturday as the latest step in his rehab program and appears set to compete for a spot in the Dodgers' bullpen in the spring. The 30-year-old reliever boasts a 2.31 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 89.2 innings in his MLB career.