The Dodgers will option Feyereisen to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Feyereisen allowed the winning run to score in the 10th inning of Tuesday's game in Miami, and his latest stint in the big leagues will now come to an end after just 24 hours. He'll be replaced by Landon Knack, who is due to start Wednesday's series finale.