Axford has been diagnosed with a fractured right fibula and is expected to land on the disabled list, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Axford suffered the injury after being hit in the leg with a comebacker against the Rockies on Sunday. The veteran reliever was able to stay in the game and complete his two-inning appearance, but tests later revealed the slight break in his fibula, and a DL situation seems highly likely considering the severe nature of the injury. Expect an official move to be made Tuesday.