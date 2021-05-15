site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-kenley-jansen-locks-down-seventh-save | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down seventh save
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to save Friday's 9-6 win against the Marlins.
Jansen retired all three Marlins he faced in securing an easy save for Los Angeles. He now has seven saves and a 1.65 ERA on the season and is among the game's top closers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read