Jansen earned the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing one run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts across one inning.

Jansen picked up his fourth save of the season Sunday but spoiled his perfect 0.00 ERA in the process. Entering the game with two runs of cushion, Jansen hit Logan O'Hoppe with a cutter, then allowed a single to Mickey Moniak before walking Zach Neto to load the bases. While Anthony Rendon hit a sacrifice fly to plate O'Hoppe, Jansen struck out the next two batters to close out the game. Jansen has walked eight batters in 5.2 innings, but he's been nearly unhittable, with Moniak's single the first hit allowed by Jansen in 2024.