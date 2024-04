Jansen struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Angels on Friday.

Jansen had walked five batters in his first three outings but finally worked a clean inning Friday. Despite some early command issues, the veteran closer has converted each of his three save chances and has yet to give up a run. His velocity is still a slight concern; Jansen's cutter, which averaged 94.3 mph last season, was down to just 90.7 mph Friday.