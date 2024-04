Jansen struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

The veteran right-hander fired nine of 14 pitches for strikes in his most impressive performance so far this season, although he did benefit from a third-strike clock violation by Michael Taylor. It's only the third time in eight appearances that Jansen hasn't issued a walk, and while his 2.35 ERA looks good, it comes with a 1.57 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB over 7.2 innings.