Jansen worked around a walk to pitch a clean ninth inning and secure the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Jansen needed 11 pitches to sit the Twins down and secure his 18th save of the season. The veteran reliever has now rattled off six straight appearances without allowing an earned run, which has lowered his ERA to 3.63. Jansen is far from the dominant option he was earlier in his career, and he's liable for a rough outing here and there due to diminished stuff, though he's in no real danger of getting replaced as the closer in Detroit, giving him a baseline of fantasy value.