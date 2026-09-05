Jansen (4-6) took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one unearned run on one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

With the Tigers having lost the matinee and desperate for a split in the twin bill, Jansen was called in to protect a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning and got the job done. He wasn't as successful in the 10th, however -- after Brayan Rocchio reached on a fielder's choice that erased the phantom runner, the Cleveland shortstop stole second and third base and came home on a walk-off single by Travis Bazzana. Jansen has been struggling to close the door of late, blowing two of his last three save chances in addition to Friday's loss, and since the beginning of August he's posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through nine innings.