Jansen was charged with a blown save Wednesday against the Twins, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Jansen was summoned to record the game's final five outs in a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning, but he was unable to extricate Detroit from the jam and mustered only one out before being pulled. The veteran right-hander remains seven saves away from joining the illustrious 500-save club, so he'll need a very productive rest of September in order to accomplish that feat in 2026. Through 36 innings this year, he has a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB with 17 saves in 23 opportunities.