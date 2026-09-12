Jansen struck out the only batter he faced Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Brant Hurter ran into trouble in the ninth inning, forcing Jansen into the game with two outs and the potential tying run on deck, and the veteran closer got the job done by fanning Connor Norby on just four pitches. Jansen has been mostly dialed in since the All-Star break, and over his last 16.1 innings and 18 appearances he's put together a 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB with three wins and eight saves.