Jansen worked around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The veteran closer continued his strong recent stretch of performances, as he's now logged nine straight scoreless outings with four saves during that span. Overall, Jansen is up to 20 saves in 26 chances this season, and it's the 14th time he's recorded 20 or more saves during his illustrious career. The 38-year-old righty isn't the dominant force he once was, and it's unclear if he'll be back with the Tigers next season as the team holds an option, but Jansen has still managed to provide fantasy value at his advanced age.