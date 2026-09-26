Jansen struck out two batters in a clean ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Jansen was sharp in this one, sitting the Pirates down on 13 pitches to secure his 22nd save of the year while striking out multiple batters for the first time since Sept. 12. The veteran righty is closing out his season on a positive note, as he's rattled off 12 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. Jansen is on a one-year deal with Detroit with a team option for 2027, so it remains to be seen if he'll be back with the Tigers, though he certainly still seems capable of pitching at a fairly high level even at the age of 38.