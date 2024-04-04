Jansen picked up the save Wednesday against the Athletics, He issuing two walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Jansen managed to escape with his second save in as many chances despite allowing back-to-back walks with one out in the ninth. The veteran right-hander needed 21 pitches to get through the inning, with only 10 of those going for strikes, and he's now issued three free passes over his first two appearances to begin the season. On a positive note, the save was Jansen's 422nd of his career, tying him with Bill Wagner for sixth all time.