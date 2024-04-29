Jansen (1-0) got the win over the Cubs on Sunday, pitching a perfect inning while striking out a batter in the process.

Jansen entered in the ninth with the score tied 4-4 and did his job by retiring the side in order in 10 pitches. He would wind up with his first win of the campaign after the Red Sox walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Jansen has now pitched three consecutive scoreless outings after blowing a save chance April 16. For the year, he owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB in 9.2 innings to go along with five saves.