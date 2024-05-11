Jansen struck out two in a perfect inning Saturday to notch his sixth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Nationals.

After the Red Sox broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jansen made quick work of the Nats in the top of the ninth with a groundout and a couple punchouts. The outing comes one day after Jansen was touched up for two runs in a non-save situation Friday. Jansen battled control issues early on in the season but has seemed to figure those out, putting up a 10:1 K:BB across his last six frames.