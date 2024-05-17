Jansen (1-1) took the loss Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts over one inning.

Jansen took over in the top of the ninth with the game tied, but fell to his first loss of the campaign. After striking out Josh Lowe to start off the inning, Jansen yielded a walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly to consecutive batters as the Rays took a 7-5 advantage and the eventual win. The outing raised the 36-year-old's ERA from 2.45 to 3.45. In 15.2 innings of work, Jansen owns a 21:10 K:BB and has yet to allow a home run.