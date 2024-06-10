Jansen (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one hit and no walks with five strikeouts over two innings.

Jansen has made just one appearance since May 26 and the Red Sox made use of his fresh arm Sunday, bringing him in for the eighth and ninth innings with Boston trailing by one. The closer hadn't gone more than one inning in an appearance this season and set a career high in strikeouts, surpassing three Ks for the first time since 2017. Jansen is 9-of-10 in save chances and owns a 2.61 ERA.