Jansen collected the save Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning against the Rays. He didn't generate a strikeout.

Jansen hadn't pitched since allowing a pair of runs and taking a loss May 16 and was able to shake off the rust after allowing a leadoff double to Isaac Paredes in the ninth, retiring three straight batters to pick up his eighth save of the season. The veteran closer owns a 5.14 ERA this month and has struck out seven batters in 7.0 innings.