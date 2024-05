Jansen pitched a flawless ninth inning and picked up the save Sunday against Milwaukee. He struck out two.

Jansen notched his ninth save of the season Sunday, preserving a 2-1 Boston lead in the ninth inning. The right-hander continues to have a firm grip on the Boston closer role as no other Boston reliever has registered more than two saves this season. The 36-year-old veteran is now 9-for-10 in save chances this season with a 3.06 ERA.