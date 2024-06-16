Jansen pitched 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Yankees.

Greg Weissert was shaky in the eighth inning, but Jansen was able to get the last out of the frame with runners on the corners. The Red Sox added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth, and Jansen slammed the door in the ninth. The right-hander is up to 11 saves this season, though he has picked up just two of them over four appearances in June. For the season, he's been reliable with a 2.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB over 23 innings.