Jansen picked up the save Sunday against Washington, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't log a strikeout.

Jansen got an assist from Connor Wong, who ended the game by throwing out Jacob Young during an attempted steal of second base. The 36-year-old has converted on seven of his eight save chances, owning a 2.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.