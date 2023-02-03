site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Signs MiLB deal
By
RotoWire Staff
Feb 3, 2023
at
6:28 pm ET
•
1 min read
Williams signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Friday.
Williams was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers earlier in the offseason and will now officially begin the 2023 season in Los Angeles' farm system. The 26-year-old utility man recorded a .883 OPS through 58 plate appearances in Triple-A last year.
