Atlanta claimed Williams off waivers from the Dodgers on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

In order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the 26-year-old utility man, Atlanta shifted Max Fried (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Williams appeared in four games for the Dodgers in April but has otherwise spent the entire 2023 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he slashed .262/.339/.446 with six home runs and 11 stolen bases across 198 plate appearances.