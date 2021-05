Muncy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two strikeouts in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Muncy wasn't having his best performance at the plate, but he made his presence felt in the seventh inning when he launched a solo shot off Craig Kimbrel that evened things up at 1-1. It was Muncy's fourth long ball of the season, but he has been struggling at the plate and is only hitting .209 with a .799 OPS in 2021.