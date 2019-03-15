Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out again Friday
Muncy (forearm) is not listed on the roster for Friday's spring game against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Muncy was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to forearm irritation so it's unsurprising to see him out of the lineup only a day later. The Dodgers said the 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, so hopefully he'll only need a couple days to rest up before returning to action.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...