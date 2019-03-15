Muncy (forearm) is not listed on the roster for Friday's spring game against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to forearm irritation so it's unsurprising to see him out of the lineup only a day later. The Dodgers said the 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, so hopefully he'll only need a couple days to rest up before returning to action.