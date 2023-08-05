Busch is slashing .328/.429/.680 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI, 26 runs, one stolen base and a 19:28 BB:K over 29 games since returning to Triple-A Oklahoma City in late June.

Busch has had two stints with the big club this season but has mostly struggled with a .200/.294/.267 slash line and no homers over 51 plate appearances. He's putting together a second straight strong campaign in the minors, however, and may have little left to prove there. Among other things, Busch has improved his strikeout rate to 20.2 percent with Oklahoma City after fanning over 26 percent of the time in each of his previous two minor-league seasons. There's a good chance that the 25-year-old former first-round draft pick will get another opportunity to test his skills in the majors at some point in 2023.