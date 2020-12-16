Federowicz announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a contract with the Dodgers.

Federowicz presumably agreed to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training. He'll be rejoining the organization with which he made his MLB debut in 2011, before he eventually moved on to the Cubs, Giants, Astros, Reds and Rangers. The 33-year-old catcher didn't appear in the big leagues in 2020, but he trained regularly with the Rangers as a member of Texas' 60-man roster pool.