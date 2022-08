Turner will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Brewers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He'll be setting the table for the Dodgers for the first time since July 2 while normal leadoff man Mookie Betts receives a rare day off. By his lofty standards, Turner is off to a somewhat muted start to August, as he's slashed .274/.288/.419 with two home runs, three doubles, 10 runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases in 15 games on the month.