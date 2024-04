Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 7-6 win over Colorado.

Turner went back-to-back with Kyle Schwarber in the first inning for solo home runs off Ryan Feltner, marking the shortstop's second long ball of 2024. He's been on a tear during the Phillies last two series, going 12-for-29 (.413) at the plate with six extra-base hits and seven runs scored over seven games.