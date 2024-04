Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's win over Washington.

Turner doubled in his first at-bat before coming around to score on a J.T. Realmuto home run two batters later. The star shortstop then added an infield single and swiped a bag in the eighth, giving him three steals on the season. Turner has now hit safely in seven of nine games to open the 2024 campaign but is still looking for his first home run.