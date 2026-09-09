Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

The shortstop took Hayden Wesneski deep in the sixth inning as the Phillies tried to rally from an early 5-0 deficit, but they couldn't quite find an equalizer. Turner snapped a 24-game power drought with the blast, his 18th of the season, and over that stretch he slashed a meager .184/.266/.245 with one steal, five RBI and 10 runs. Despite his struggles in 2026, Turner still sits two home runs and two stolen bases away from his fourth career 20-20 campaign.