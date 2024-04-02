Turner went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Monday's 6-3 loss against Cincinnati.

The 31-year-old has registered two runs and four hits over 15 at-bats in his first four games to begin the new campaign. It's a relatively similar start to that of last year when Turner tallied two runs and seven hits over 18 at-bats to begin the '23 campaign. The All-Star speedster has batted out of the two-hole every game to begin the season, and given Philadelphia's high-powered offense, he should be at minimum poised for another 100-run season.