Turner (elbow) is back in the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday versus the Marlins.

Turner will start at shortstop and bat second against the Marlins and left-hander Jesus Luzardo. He sat out of Sunday's regular-season finale after taking a pitch off his left elbow Saturday, but there was never much concern about his readiness for Philly's best-of-three series versus Miami.