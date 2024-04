Turner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run with an additional RBI during Sunday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Turner was the lone source of offense for the Phillies, notching a solo homer off Mitch Keller in the third inning and then driving in Johan Rojas on a fifth-inning single. Turner is slashing .302/.371/.397 with four stolen bases across 16 games played.