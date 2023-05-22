site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-wander-suero-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Wander Suero: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Suero was roughed up for three runs in a two-inning appearance Sunday, so the Dodgers will replace him with a fresh arm. He'll now go through the waiver process.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read