Suero was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday to join the bullpen, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros signed Suero to a minor-league contract in December. In just eight innings at the Majors last season, the right-hander surrendered seven earned runs with the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, Oliver Ortega (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot for the 32-year-old.