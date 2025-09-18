Suero's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Suero was outrighted off the 40-man roster last Thursday, but with Reed Garrett (elbow sprain) done for the season, Suero will head to the majors to work in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. The 34-year-old Suero has logged a total of 14.1 innings in the majors over the past three seasons and has a 1.29 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 64:13 K:BB in 48.2 innings at Triple-A this season, with 46.2 of those innings coming as a member of Atlanta's farm system.