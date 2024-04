Suero cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros designated Suero for assignment Friday, two days after optioning the right-hander to Triple-A Sugar Land. No team picked him up off waivers, so Suero will stick around with Sugar Land for the time being. He's appeared in five games in Triple-A, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with five strikeouts and zero walks over five innings.