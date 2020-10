Smith 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Braves.

Smith provided the turning point of the contest, launching a three-run home run in the sixth inning to put the Dodgers up 4-2. From there, the team never relinquished the lead to force Game 6 on Saturday. It was Smith's first career postseason home run, and one of the few bright spots for him this October. In 41 plate appearances, Smith has hit just .216/.293/.378, though he has managed to drive in nine runs.