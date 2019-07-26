Manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Friday that Smith will be the Dodgers' primary catcher moving forward.

Smith will be given a day to get acclimated -- he's out of the lineup Friday -- before taking over as the No. 1 backstop, after the Dodgers decided to move on from Austin Barnes as the primary option. The 24-year-old has hit 20 homers with a 130 wRC+ with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, and he tacked on three additional homers during a prior stint with Los Angeles earlier this season. Smith looks like a worthwhile add in virtually all two-catcher formats.