Smith went 1-for-2 with a triple, a run and two RBI in a loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

The backstop appeared to be getting the day off with Austin Barnes starting the game behind the plate, but the team called on him to pinch hit in the ninth inning with a runner on second and the score tied 2-2. Smith wasn't able to come up with a clutch hit in that situation, but he remained in the game and got another chance to play hero with two runners aboard in the 11th. This time the catcher came through, working a full count before lining a two-run triple to right field. While he is hitting just .234 so far this season, Smith has posted a 12:13 BB:K and a .383 OBP. His .411 xwOBA ranks in the 92nd percentile leaguewide.