Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Smith's solo shot in the eighth inning snapped a streak of 13 games without going deep. It was also his first extra-base hit in a brutal September in which the 24-year-old has gone 5-for-44 (.114) with 14 strikeouts. Despite the rough month, Smith remains one of the better hitting backstops in the National League, posting a .242/.318/.561 slash line with 14 homers and 37 RBI in only 50 games this season.