Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

Smith had been uncharacteristically quiet at the plate over his past three games coming into Wednesday, going 1-for-11 with four strikeouts. The catcher got back on track with a pair of hits, including a third-inning two-run homer. Smith is tied for fourth among catchers with nine long balls on the campaign, and he's staked a loud claim for his first All-Star selection with a .305/.407/.532 slash line along with 32 RBI, 31 runs, one steal and a sterling 28:19 BB:K.