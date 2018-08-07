Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in action Tuesday

Puig (oblique) is starting in right field and hitting eighth Tuesday against the A's, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Puig is back in action after missing a game over the weekend with a sore oblique. The 27-year-old is hitting a solid .304/.370/.739 with three homers and eight RBI in seven games since returning from the disabled list. He'll look to keep things going as he faces southpaw Sean Manaea in his return to the lineup.