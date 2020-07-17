Puig's reported deal with the Braves has been scrapped after the outfielder tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The reported contract between the two sides had apparently never been formally agreed to and is now off the table, as Puig evidently won't be ready to play early enough for Atlanta to be interested. There's certainly still a chance he signs somewhere this season, though the fact that he hasn't been on a field even in a practice capacity since last September means it may take some time for him to get in game shape once he eventually clears league protocols by testing negative for the virus twice. More opportunities for the likes of Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Johan Camargo should be available in Atlanta now that Puig isn't joining the team.