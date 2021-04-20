Puig signed with Veracruz of the Mexican League on Tuesday, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
Puig failed to find a major-league club last season, though he did appear close to a deal with Atlanta at one point before a positive COVID-10 test scrapped those plans. He again failed to find a deal this offseason, so he'll head to Mexico instead. He's only 30 years old, so it's certainly possible he finds his way back to the MLB level eventually, but there's no particular reason to believe that will happen any time soon.